You’ve probably seen Ryan Seacrest pop up on your television screens over the years. The 44-year-old is a man of many talents — he currently hosts American Idol and cohosts Live With Kelly and Ryan every morning. Putting aside his television gigs, Ryan also has a morning radio show, is a television producer and hosts ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. It’s no wonder the TV personality is worth $430 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. What can’t do this man do? Keep scrolling to find out how Ryan brings home the bacon.

What Does Ryan Make Money Doing?

The Georgia native got his big break in 1993 when he started hosting a show called Radical Outdoor Challenge, which aired on ESPN. In 1994, Ryan hosted Gladiators 2000 and then eventually was the host of Saturday Night at the Movies. In 2002, Ryan hit the jackpot when he got the job at American Idol. When he first started, he earned $5 million a year, but he was able to renegotiate his contract in 2009 and his salary increased to $15 million. In 2011, he was able to get a hefty pay raise — $45 million a year.

In 2017, Ryan joined Kelly Ripa as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan. According to Forbes, the ABC morning show brings in an estimated $85 to $90 million a year — no big deal. Kelly — who has been on the show since 2001 — reportedly makes $15 million a year from the show, so it’s safe to say Ryan isn’t hurting in the money department.

Ryan also hosts two radio shows on iHeartRadio — On Air With Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 With Ryan Seacrest. Billboard reported Ryan signed a three-year deal in 2015, which earned him $25 million.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

What Are Ryan’s Other Endeavors?

Ryan is a producer of some reality shows including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, as he started Ryan Seacrest Productions in 2006. Additionally, the media mogul hosts many red carpets events for E! including the Oscars and the Emmys.

Ryan has been hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since 2005. After Dick died in 2012, Ryan took over as the host and gets paid about $1 million for the gig — and that’s just for one night!

The interviewer also launched Ryan Seacrest Distinction, a menswear brand sold at Macy’s in 2014. In 2018, it was on track to hit $50 million in retail sales.

Ryan has also worked with Ford for over 15 years, Variety reported, and has previously had endorsement deals with Coca-Cola. The morning show host also is the founder and chairman of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation — a non-profit organization that builds broadcast media centers within pediatric hospitals.

How Does Ryan Spend His Money?

Ryan bought Ellen DeGeneres’ Beverly Hills home for $36.5 million, which came complete with a guesthouse, a pool and a tennis court. Sounds lovely! But that’s not all — since Ryan films in New York City, he moved into a six-bedroom townhouse that costs $75,000 a month.

Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

Phew! Did you get all of that? We hope so because Seacrest, out.