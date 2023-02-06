Fans slammed the Grammy Awards for not including Aaron Carter in the In Memoriam segment during the 2023 ceremony on Sunday, February 5.

While many stars that passed away over the past year were featured in the segment – including Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby and Stephen “Twitch” Boss – viewers noticed that Carter wasn’t mentioned in the slideshow.

Soon after the segment aired, fans rushed to Twitter to slam the awards show for not honoring the “I Want Candy” singer.

“Genuinely don’t understand why Aaron Carter was left out of the in memoriam … he completely changed the teen pop music game, broke so many records, and truly paved the way for so many young pop stars that followed him,” one fan wrote via Twitter. Another added, “You really did like a 10 minute #InMemoriam section and couldn’t include Aaron Carter? I know his death was problematic, but still! He’s a musician who died this year, you couldn’t have squeezed him in?”

The backlash continued as another social media user added, “I’m just gonna say it: @RecordingAcad leaving Aaron Carter out of the ‘in memoriam’ segment was disrespectful as f–k. make it right.”

“They really snubbed Aaron Carter during the death tributes at the Grammys. Just wow,” an additional Twitter user added. “Not impressed.”

A following person wrote, “Why the heck wasn’t Aaron carter included in the memoriam part of the #GRAMMYs ??? That was cold.”

Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, a suburb of Los Angeles, on November 5, 2022. The “I’m All About You” singer was 34 years old.

At the time of his passing, TMZ reported that Carter was found in his bathtub after law enforcement received a call about a person drowning in a tub. His cause of death has still not been confirmed.

The Florida native was best known for his career as a teen pop star, though he continued making music up until his death. His final album, Blacklisted, was released on November 7, 2022.

During the 2023 Grammy Awards, several artists took the stage to perform tributes during the In Memoriam segment. Kacey Musgraves began the performances with a cover of the late Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Quavo and Maverick City Music then sang “Without You” as a tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff. The segment concluded with Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie by singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird.”

A rep for the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.