Singer David Crosby was a true rock and roll icon, helping found The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Find out his net worth and how he made money during his long career.

What Is David Crosby’s Net Worth?

After six decades in the music industry, David was worth $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The iconic singer died on January 19, 2023, at the age of 81.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” his wife Jan Dance said in a statement released to Variety.

She added, “Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.”

How Did David Crosby Make Money?

David was an original member of two of the most influential rock bands of all time. He helped found The Byrds in 1964 and was responsible for some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Eight Miles High,” “Everybody’s Been Burned” and “Why.” He was kicked out of the group in 1968 amid infighting within the band.

The singer and guitarist would immediately form one of the greatest folk-rock supergroups of all time, Crosby, Stills and Nash, featuring Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Graham Nash from The Hollies. The trio released their eponymous debut album in 1969, which featured the now classic tunes “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” and “Marrakesh Express.”

Keyboardist and vocalist Neil Young joined the band in 1969, when it became Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. They played their second ever live gig at the legendary Woodstock Festival on August 18, 1969.

CSNY released their debut album, Déjà Vu, in March 1970. It became a number one hit and went on to sell more than eight million copies, spawning such memorable singles as “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children” and “Our House.” Neil left the band later that year to pursue a solo career.

Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

Despite internal infighting over the years, CSN continued for over four decades until disbanding in 2015. Nash told Billboard in 2015, “There will never be another Crosby, Stills and Nash record or show. Right now, I don’t want anything to do with Crosby at all. It’s just that simple. I was letting Crosby be who he is. I let people play their hand in front of me, and I let him do it and then I make a decision.”

In 2022, David was still recording music, although he said he was going to stop performing live due to his age. “I’ve been making records at a startling rate. … Now I’m 80 years old so I’m gonna die fairly soon. That’s how that works. And so I’m trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it’s really good,” he tweeted.

How Did David Crosby Lose His Money?

During a 2021 interview with Guitar World, David revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had left him without a major source of income due to lack of touring. “So, I’m trying to be grateful that I can still play live and pay the rent and take care of my family. But along comes COVID and I can’t play live. That was it. Now I’m broke. I don’t want to lose my home, man,” he told the publication.

In March 2021, David sold his music catalog and publishing rights to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group for an undisclosed sum to keep his family afloat. “Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family and I do believe these are the best people to do it with,” David said in a statement at the time.