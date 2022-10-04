Country legend. Loretta Lynn worked hard to become a respected singer-songwriter in the country music world. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she made money and more.

What Was Loretta Lynn’s Net Worth?

Loretta has a net worth of $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Loretta Lynn Make Money?

Born Loretta Webb, the Kentucky native got her start in the music industry when she moved to Washington with her husband, Oliver Vanetta “Doolittle” Lynn, as a teenager.

She was inspired by the early days of their marriage and began writing songs about the relationship. Loretta performed as part of the band Loretta and the Trailblazers at local venues before she released her first single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” in March 1960.

As the years continued, the musician became more involved in the country music scene in Nashville. In 1967, she earned her first of 16 No. 1 hits with “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” Loretta went on to release hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”, “Fist City”, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Loretta became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in September 1962, while she made her debut appearance at the iconic venue on October 15, 1960.

The mother of six, who was married to Oliver until his death in 1996, won several awards for her work as a singer-songwriter. In 1983, she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, followed by the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008.

Additionally, the singer was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama in 2013.

Over the course of her career, Loretta recorded 70 albums including 54 studio albums, 15 compilation albums, and one tribute album.

How Else Did Loretta Lynn Make Money?

In addition to her career as a musician, Loretta wrote an autobiography in 1976 titled Coal Miner’s Daughter. Her story was later made into the Oscar–winning film of the same title in 1980, which starred Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones.

Her other books include Still Woman Enough, You’re Cookin’ It Country: My Favorite Recipes and Memories, Honky Tonk Girl: My Life in Lyrics, Country Music Superstars with Michael McCall and Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline alongside Patty Lynn Russell.

How Did Loretta Lynn Die?

Loretta died at the age of 90 on October 4, 2022. Her family shared in a statement obtained by In Touch.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement read.