Fleetwood Mac vocalist and pianist Christine McVie tragically died at the age 79. She was beloved by her family and friends. She was single when she passed but was married twice before. Keep reading to learn everything we know about the late musician’s family life and tragic death.

How Did Christine McVie Die?

The “Dreams” singer passed in a hospital on November 20, 2022, “following a short illness,” her family wrote in a statement via Facebook.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She was in the company of her family,” the statement began. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Did Christine McVie Have Kids?

Christine did not have any children. Her former bandmate and close friend, Stevie Nicks, previously claimed there “would have been no Fleetwood Mac” if they had kids.

Shutterstock

“If Christine was in this room with me right now, she’d tell you that we both made the decision not to have kids and instead follow our musical muse around the world,” Stevie told the Guardian in October 2020. “There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission …”

Was Christine McVie Married?

Although she was single when she died, the late Grammy Award-winner was married twice before.

Her first husband, John McVie, is popularly known as the lead bassist for Fleetwood Mac. The pair got married in 1968 and were lovers before they were bandmates. The combination of their personal and professional lives created the ultimate strain in their marriage, leading them to divorce in 1976.

Christine told Rolling Stone in 1984 that they hit a point where they couldn’t be in the same room with one another. “We’d probably spent more time with one another than most couples who have lived together for twenty-five years. We had no individuality, no separation,” she told the publication at the time.

The rocker went on to marry her second husband, Eddy Quintela, in 1986. Eddy, who died in 2020, helped cowrite some of Christine’s songs like “Little Lies” throughout their marriage. However, the former couple divorced in 2003, one year before the “Landslide” artist revealed she’d been “unlucky in love.”

“It’s been a real drag. No, I’ve had my good times. No, both Stevie and I, we were married to Fleetwood Mac. That was what we did and it was a harsh marriage,” she said in the book Fleetwood Mac on Fleetwood Mac: Interviews and Encounters. “During those years there was no time for anything else and we used to moan about how we were married to the band. During our thirties and forties that is what we did. There was no time for relationships of our own.”