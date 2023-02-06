Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammys: Photos of Stars on Red Carpet

Musicians know how to push the style envelope like no other stars. That’s why the 2023 Grammys red carpet will feature such a wide variety of the sexiest and boldest outfit choices, mixed in with some inevitable fashion disasters.

So many celebrities will arrive at downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, for a night that promises some truly amazing performances. Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Mary J. Blige are among the handful of acts who were previously announced to be hitting the Grammy’s stage.

Then came the revelation on January 27, 2023, that Harry Styles would be performing at the Grammys, causing his legion of fans to go wild. Not only will he be singing one of his massive hits from his latest album, Harry’s House, he has nominations in the “Big Three” categories of Album, Record and Song of the year.

Harry’s presence will also mean some serious style! His chic and unique fashion sense is one of a kind, and he will likely arrive on the red carpet in an outfit that will stay in people’s memories for years to come. The “As It Was” singer’s 2021 Grammys look is already iconic. Harry paired a yellow and blue plaid cropped blazer over a pale pink and brown sweater with a long purple fuzzy boa for added panache. Never has so much mismatched clothing looked like such fashion-forward perfection.

Viewers will have their fingers crossed that Beyoncé will grace fans with a red carpet appearance featuring her incredible style. She last attended the event in 2018, but bypassed photographers by sneaking in a back door and going straight to her seat. But when the ceremony’s cameras found her during the telecast, she immediately became one of the night’s best dressed stars. Bey’s dramatic black gown with hip-high slits, a huge statement hat and dark sunglasses were all anyone talked about the next day when it came to Grammys fashion.

After laying low for the past several years, Beyoncé has the most Grammy nominations of any performer in 2023, with a whopping nine total, eight of which are for her album Renaissance.

Bey also had nine nominations in 2017, thanks to her masterpiece, Lemonade. While it was favored to win the coveted Album of the Year trophy, she lost in the category to Adele‘s 25. The “Hello” singer even said in her acceptance speech that Beyoncé should have won, but instead the most-nominated Grammy artist of all time only took home two awards that evening, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele told the audience while looking at the “Halo” singer. “My artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album, to me — the Lemonade album was just so monumental.” Bey’s only victory in one of the big three categories came in 2009 when “Single Ladies” won Song of the Year. Will she finally take home Album of the Year in 2023 or will Harry’s staggeringly successful LP win in the category? And most importantly, what will they wear?

Scroll down to see the 2023 Grammy Awards best and worst dressed stars.