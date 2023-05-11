It’s permanent. GMA3 has officially replaced former cohosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach after the duo were fired when news of their affair came to light in November 2022. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will take over the hosting roles.

“I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva [Pilgrim], DeMarco [Morgan] and Gio [Benitez] have brought to ABC News,” ABC News President Kim Godwin announced on Thursday, May 11. “They join their colleagues Whit [Johnson], Janai [Norman] and Dr. Jen [Ashton] whose steadfast commitment to bold, straightforward journalism has been integral to their respective programs’ success.”

Keep reading to learn more about the new morning duo, Eva and DeMarco.

Who Is Eva Pilgrim?

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Eva has decades of experience as a broadcast journalist, beginning from her education at the University of Florida and University of South Carolina. She hopped around the country working for local news stations in Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina, before landing a role with ABC News in 2015.

In 2021, Eva published a children’s book titled Walter Does His Best: A Frenchie Adventure in Kindness and Muddy Paws.

“From a young age, Eva’s mom taught her that kind was the best thing she could be, and Eva still lives by that philosophy,” her author bio reads. “She wants young people to know that kindness is a strength, and we all have an opportunity to make the world brighter, one action at a time.”

Eva is married to marketing director Ed Hartigan, and the couple share 19-month-old daughter Ella.

Who Is DeMarco Morgan?

DeMarco was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and moved to New York to attend Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Similar to his cohost, DeMarco moved across the country after graduation to work at smaller news stations in Jackson, Mississippi, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Miami, Florida, before returning to the Big Apple for a job with NBC.

After a couple more cross-country moves – most recently with CBS in Los Angeles – DeMarco joined ABC News.

“I will say thank you to everyone behind the scenes,” he said during his final CBS broadcast in April 2023. “Thank you to so many people who wake up in the middle of the night just to make sure that I look good. This has been a wonderful journey. … I was telling someone last night, ‘There was a little boy in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a curl in the second grade who was watching the space shuttle Challenger explode, and he was watching Dan Rather and that’s when he was bitten by the broadcasting bug.’”