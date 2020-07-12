Speaking out. Glee alum Amber Riley defended some of the cast members’ silence on social media amid former costar Naya Rivera‘s disappearance.

“Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now,” Riley, 34, wrote via Twitter on Sunday, July 12. In a second tweet, she added, “#helpfindnaya #NayaRivera #nayariveramissing.”

Rivera, 33, went missing on Wednesday, July 8, after renting a boat with her son, Josey Dorsey, at Lake Piru in California. Three hours later, Josey — whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey — was found alone but safe on the rental boat. Authorities told In Touch the 4-year-old said his mother had gone swimming but did not return.

The cast of Fox’s Glee has been flooded on social media with comments from fans who question why they haven’t spoken out in the midst of Rivera’s disappearance. Riley’s message comes just one day after fellow former Glee star Lea Michele deactivated her Twitter account after receiving similar messages urging her to share a comment or tribute.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, along with other local officials, immediately launched a search and recovery mission for the Devious Maids star as she is presumed dead. Authorities are enlisting the help of divers, a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) and sonar equipment. Rivera’s family members — including mother Yolanda Rivera, father George Rivera, brother Mychal Rivera and sister Nickayla Rivera — have also joined the efforts. On Saturday, as the search entered day 5, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shared an update.

“In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake,” read a message via Twitter. “For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you.”