Garrick Merrifield and his wife, Dannielle Merrifield, are known for their polygamous lifestyle, documented on the TLC series Seeking Sister Wife. Known for taking lavish trips to meet potential sister wives in foreign countries, fans are curious how the Colorado native makes money and what his net worth is.

What Is Garrick Merrifield’s Net Worth?

Garrick and Dannielle have an estimated combined net worth of $500,000, according to multiple sources.

How Does ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Garrick Merrifield Make Money?

Garrick earns a living by working in the construction field and is the president of his company, Merrifield Custom Builders & Landscaping, according to his LinkedIn page.

“I have a custom home building company,” the father of two explained on the season 4 premiere in June 2022. “So, it’s a lot easier for us, as a family, to design a home that fits our plural lifestyle.”

The company offers a wide range of services, including custom landscaping, remodels and design work. “Our team has the know-how and expertise to get done what you need done. We are problem solver’s and love doing custom artistic work,” the company’s official website boasts. “Let us know how we can help, and we guarantee your experience with our professionals is enjoyable and satisfactory.”

Apart from construction, Garrick and Dannielle earn a paycheck for their appearances on Seeking Sister Wife. The couple made their debut in season 3 in 2021, and newer reality TV personalities are estimated to make between $1,500 and $3,000 per episode, according to Business Insider. After three years, stars are estimated to make $7,000 to $10,000 per episode.

Do Garrick and Dannielle Own Real Estate?

In Touch confirmed Garrick purchased two acres of land in Buena Vista, Colorado, in June 2021 for $57,000. Dannielle was added to the deed a few months later.

The pair are working on their own custom dream house, with plans to construct a 3,900-square-foot two-story abode featuring a 1,020-square-foot detached garage. With the costs of his property and land, Garrick made an investment of $241,801 into his new family home.

Who Are Garrick and Dannielle Currently Dating?

Garrick and Dannielle are in the process of courting Brazil native Nathalia on season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife. The pair traveled to Mexico to meet her for the first time after initially connecting on a dating app. While Garrick and Dannielle seemed to be on different pages when it came to adding another wife into their family, he proposed to Nathalia during the April 8, 2024, episode, which she accepted.

Garrick and Dannielle were previously connected to Roberta Rodriguez, whom they later slammed as a “scammer.” Garrick and Dannielle legally divorced so Roberta could enter the United States on a K-1 visa. In turn, Roberta delayed leaving her home in Brazil due to her mother being sick.

TLC

One day before Roberta was set to arrive in the United States, Garrick and Dannielle sent her nearly $10,000, on top of what the couple had already sent over the years.

“After the money cleared her bank account, the next morning is when I got the message that she wasn’t coming,” Garrick confirmed their split during the season 4 finale. Meanwhile, Dannielle broke down when hearing the news, telling cameras, “I’m so hurt and I’m so angry at the same time. I got divorced for her and she won’t even come here?”