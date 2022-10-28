Ageless and Timeless! See Photos of Gabrielle Union’s Best Braless Looks on the Red Carpet

Simply stunning! Gabrielle Union has been a force in the entertainment industry ever since she made her television debut in 1993 on the beloved sitcom, Family Matters, eventually scoring roles in some of the most popular movies of the ‘90s and 2000s, including She’s All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, Love & Basketball, Bring It On, Bad Boys II and more.

While she’s had a steady career in the film industry, Gabrielle also made a name for herself as an actress on the small screen early on in her career, nabbing guest-starring and recurring roles on shows like Goode Behavior, Sister, Sister, 7th Heaven and City of Angels – just to name a few.

Some of the other notable productions she’s starred in over the years include The Honeymooners, Night Stalker, Ugly Betty, Think Like a Man and its sequel, Almost Christmas, Being Mary Jane, The Lion Guard, Disney’s Cheaper By the Dozen remake, L.A.’s Finest and The Inspection, which has been dubbed a “career-best” performance by Vanity Fair.

“I was an entertainer, and now I’m an actor. There’s a massive difference,” she told the outlet in a September 2022 interview. “But there can be all kinds of ways of being an actor. It’s allowing myself permission to look at scripts where my character’s not the cutest or the youngest or the ingénue or the center of the action – and there are so many different kinds of writers and directors and even producers.”

The actress also spoke to Vogue for an in-depth interview about Bring It On, in which she portrayed Compton Clovers cheer captain Isis, in honor of the rom-com classic’s 20-year anniversary in August 2020.

“It covered ground that no other teen movie has ever covered then or since. Ever. Like, in history. It would’ve been as relevant 60 years ago as it was 20 years ago, and it’ll probably still be relevant 20 years from now,” she told the outlet. “It’s the subject matter and how we handled it so unflinchingly with humor. It’s really stood the test of time and still packs the same wallop, but in a campy, good time.”

