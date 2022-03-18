Where the Original 2003 ‘Cheaper By the Dozen’ Cast Is Today: From Steve Martin to Hilary Duff

Cheaper by the Dozen premiered in December 2003 as a remake of the original 1950 movie. And 19 years later, Disney+ released a reboot with brand-new faces, labeling the film a “fresh take” on the 2000s hit. But what is the original 2003 cast up to today?

Leading man Steve Martin portrayed the father figure Tom Baker in the star-studded cast. His depiction of the overprotective and over-competitive dad is still praised nearly 20 years later. And since Steve starred in the hit comedy sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, in 2005, he has been a busy bee.

Just one year later, the famous comedian starred and cowrote The Pink Panther. By 2021, he cocreated and starred in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside fellow comedian Martin Short and Disney Channel alum Selena Gomez.

As for supporting actress Hilary Duff, the “Come Clean” pop star transitioned out of her child star days and started landing more prominent roles after playing Lorraine Baker in the 2003 and 2005 flicks. In 2004, Hilary portrayed the lead role in the classic teen comedy A Cinderella Story. And like her former on-screen dad Steve, she got her own Hulu series as well in 2021 through the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father.

While promoting Cheaper by the Dozen in 2003, Hilary had nothing but positive comments about her castmates in several interviews.

“I get to work with really great people,” the “So Yesterday” artist said at the time while sitting beside costars Piper Perabo and Tom Welling. “The cast was so amazing.”

As it turns out, the Material Girls actress was a significant piece of the film, which director Shawn Levy previously shared via Twitter while sharing behind-the-scenes details.

“Hilary Duff was a huge GET for this part, so we rescheduled the whole movie so she could be in it,” he revealed.

Being a Disney Channel graduate, Hilary’s costar Alyson Stoner also went on to reach new heights in her acting career. Upon playing the role of the growing teen Sarah Baker, Alyson continued her recurring role of Max in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She later was cast for both Camp Rock films, which premiered in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Since she has portrayed quite a few characters who enjoy singing and dancing, Alyson continued her passion by starring in 2014’s Step Up: All In.

