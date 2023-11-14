Courteney Cox shared a touching tribute to her late Friends costar Matthew Perry two weeks after his death at age 54.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Courteney, 59, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, alongside a clip of the duo from the season 4 episode “The One with Ross’s Wedding.” “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

She continued, “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

The Cougar Town actress – who shared the screen as Monica Geller, Perry’s character Chandler Bing’s wife, for the series’ 10-year run – paid her respects after Matty was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28. The Fools Rush In star’s assistant found the actor and called 911. Paramedics were dispatched but were unable to revive Perry, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes began pouring in after news of the star’s untimely death began circulating, including from his famous costars.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” an October 30 statement signed by Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Courteney is the second of the show’s stars to share an individual tribute, joining LeBlanc, 56, who posted his touching words earlier that day.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc – who played Chandler’s roommate and best friend Joey Tribbiani throughout the series – wrote alongside a series of photos of the two on set, which he shared via Instagram on Tuesday, November 14.

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you, and I’ll never forget you. Never,” he continued. “Spread your wings and fly brother, you’re finally free. Much love.”

While Matthew’s cause of death remains unclear, an autopsy was conducted and the results have been “deferred” pending toxicology results. However, initial reports confirm that there was no meth or fentanyl in his system at the time and no drugs were found at the scene. The 17 Again star was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on November 3.