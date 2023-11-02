Inside Matthew Perry’s Former Pacific Palisades House: Tour the Modest Home Where He Died

Matthew Perry had downsized his impressive real estate holdings at the time of his October 28 death, having moved into a relatively modest $6 million home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood in August 2020. The airy four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom cottage was renovated in 2018 before he purchased the property and featured a pool and jacuzzi that overlooked the ocean.

Throughout the home, personal touches included his love of Batman, just as it did in his 40th floor, 9,000-square-foot Los Angeles penthouse he put on the market in 2019 for $35 million. Matthew’s dog, goldendoodle Alfred, shared the house with him and appeared in several sweet pictures the Friends alum shared on Instagram.

Scroll down to tour Matthew Perry’s former Pacific Palisades home.