Matthew Perry did not have meth or fentanyl in his system when he died of an apparent drowning in a hot tub on October 28, according to TMZ. The site reports that initial tests done during the actor’s autopsy yielded these results.

However, more in-depth tests have to be completed before a cause of death can be determined. It’s expected that it will take four to six months for the medical examiner to declare the manner of death. These toxicology tests will reveal whether there were illegal drugs or harmful doses of prescription medications in Matthew’s system.

No drugs were found at the scene of Matthew’s death, TMZ reported. The actor, who was 54 when he died, had been open about his struggle with drug addiction in the past. Most notably, he wrote about this in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Getty

Before he died, Matthew was last seen in public on October 27. He dined with a mystery brunette woman at the Hotel Bel-Air less than 24 hours before he was pronounced dead. The Friends star also played pickleball on the morning of October 28. His pickleball coach and friend revealed that Matthew was in “good spirits” before they parted ways that day.

Matthew’s death has rocked Hollywood, with tributes pouring in from stars and fans alike. His Friends costars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – have been privately mourning their late friend, but released a brief joint statement as they process their loss.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement from October 30 read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Matthew’s ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, also paid tribute to the star in an Instagram post. The two were together from 2018 until 2021 before parting ways. Molly noted that Matthew “would love that the world is talking about how talented he was.” She also reminisced about rewatching Friends with Matthew before the cast got together for a reunion special in 2021. “Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical,” she gushed.

“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry,” Molly wrote. “I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”