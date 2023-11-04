Matthew Perry‘s family, close friends and Friends costars gathered for a memorial service where they said goodbye to the beloved actor. Fans want to know who was there and where the star will be laid to rest after his death on October 28 at the age of 54.

When Was Matthew Perry’s Funeral?

The 17 Again star’s funeral seemingly took place at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on November 3, six days after Matthew died. It’s unclear if he will be buried at Forest Lawn’s cemetery, which includes a number of late A-list stars.

The location is poignant as Forest Lawn sits across from Warner Bros. Studios, where all 10 seasons of Friends were filmed.

Who Attended Matthew Perry’s Funeral?

In photos obtained by photography agencies and the New York Post, Matthew’s Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer were all seen in long-lens shots and aerials outside of the church. It’s unclear if Matt LeBlanc was in attendance.

All of the stars were dressed in black, with the ladies in pantsuits. Also in attendance were Matthew’s dad, John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison.

How Did Matthew Perry Die?

The Massachusetts native died from an apparent drowning after he was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home by his assistant, Briana Brancato. Paramedics arrived but were unable to revive the star, who was declared dead at the scene. Earlier in the day, Matthew played a game of pickleball with his regular partner but left after only an hour after complaining of feeling fatigued and went home.

On October 29, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy on The Whole Nine Yards star but the case has been listed as “deferred” so that more testing — including a toxicology screening — could be done before a cause of death can officially be determined. The results could take up to four to six months to come back.

What Have Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Costars Said About His Death?

The Emmy nominee’s five costars released a joint statement on October 30 that read, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.” It hinted that individual tributes would be coming later, continuing, “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the statement concluded, which was signed off on by Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matt and David.