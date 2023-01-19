Bringing in the dough! 90 Day Fiancé alum Stacey Silva has made a fortune since her early days on reality TV. Before landing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017, Stacey and twin sister Darcey Silva began a boutique clothing line called House of Eleven. As their empire continues to grow, find out Stacey’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Stacey Silva’s Net Worth?

Stacey’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million as of 2023, according to multiple sources.

How Does Stacey Silva Make Her Money?

Stacey got her start in reality TV alongside her sister during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the time, Darcey was the one looking for love as she and Jesse Meester navigated their international relationship.

In 2020, Stacey returned for the spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined and again for 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

The twins announced they would be starring in their own spinoff series in June 2020, and season 1 of Darcey & Stacey premiered that August.

While she’s a major star in the 90 Day franchise, Stacey’s reality TV paychecks are probably not funding her glitzy lifestyle.

“Before the 90 Days cast makes $500 to $1,000 per episode” each, Radar reported in 2018. “90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.”

Does Stacey Silva Have a Job Outside Reality TV?

When she’s not starring on her and Darcey’s spinoff series, Darcey & Stacey, Stacey keeps busy by running their clothing line. House of Eleven was founded by the twins in October 2010, according to Darcey’s LinkedIn profile. The company sells women’s clothing including loungewear, activewear, bodysuits, dresses, outerwear and swimsuit, in addition to fragrances, jewelry and accessories.

House of Eleven is popular among celebrity clientele including Demi Lovato, who was seen wearing the brand for the cover of her single “Really Don’t Care.” Nicki Minaj, Jessica Alba and Jeannie Mai have also been spotted repping the ladies’ brand.

The same year Stacey launched House of Eleven, she founded Eleventh Entertainment where she is listed as an Executive Producer.

According to her IMDb page, Stacey was an executive producer of the 2013 film White T starring brothers Jerod and Jamal Mixon. She also had a small role in the film.

Stacey also brings in an income by creating personalized videos for fans via Cameo. The Connecticut native charges between $40 and $210 for a custom video message.