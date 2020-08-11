Don’t come for her little girl! Farrah Abraham clapped back at a hater who accused the Teen Mom alum’s 11-year-old daughter, Sophia, of not having many gal pals.

“Does that child have ANY friends? Would love to see her play like a normal kid with other kids,” one user commented on the reality star’s Instagram video of her surprising Sophia with a Hello Kitty mirror on Monday, August 10. “Clearly she does!” the fierce mama replied. “P.s. Covid, a pandemic is going on! Wow.”

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagram

This isn’t the first time haters have come for the influencer’s little girl. The single mom faced backlash after showing off Sophia’s black and gold manicure via Instagram on August 4. While many shaded the personality for allowing her daughter to have such long nails, Farrah explained “safety, health, and becoming of age is all about learning” while discussing the controversy in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of,” the Through Limelight author continued, revealing Sophia first got her nails “long and designed for the first time a year a half ago in Singapore at the notable Marina Bay Sands [hotel].”

Furthermore, Farrah feels it is important to “learn about nail health and safety” after she had her own “near-death experience” at a nail salon. She got a “scary foot breakout” and detailed the whole experience in a YouTube video. Since then, she takes extra precautions when it comes to her nails and is “happy” that Sophia “will be prepared and educated about nail wellness.”

Farrah and Sophia are constantly under scrutiny and the mom says the “shaming” has to come to an end. “Physiologists clearly show that is bad for kids,” she told In Touch. “More parents should guide and educate their children to be prepared for the future.”

After being targeted by online bullies, Farrah knows firsthand the importance of spreading positivity and is dedicated to “lifting up other women,” she previously told In Touch in July. Whatever she does next, she wants to “make the world a better place.”

Looks like Sophia has an awesome role model to look up to.