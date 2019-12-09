She may find herself on the wrong side of Santa’s list this year, but at least Farrah Abraham will look good doing it! On Sunday, December 8, the former Teen Mom OG star revealed that she was getting in the Christmas spirit by decking the halls. Of course, she had to put her own twist on dressing the tree by almost entirely undressing. While hanging ornaments and tinsel, Farrah reminded us how much she loves stripping down by donning only a set of sexy red lingerie.

“#ChristmasTree official,” Farrah, 28, captioned a video of herself celebrating the season on Twitter, adding a Christmas tree emoji. “Put it up [and] decorated… 🎅🏻 I’ve been real good this year. 🎁 🎹 #christmascarols #2020 #christmas.” In the video, the MTV alum put the finishing touches on her decorations and then sat back to admire them as festive music played in the background.

Wearing next to nothing is hardly anything new for the star. She’s frequently showing off her curves and toned abs in barely there bikinis and underwear sets, even occasionally donning nothing more than boots for a photo shoot or two. And she’s never shied away from getting risqué just to impress Santa. In 2018, she borrowed Ol’ Saint Nick’s hat while she hit the beach in an eeny, weeny, velvet green bikini. She also made it clear that if there’s any present worth unwrapping, it’s her — one of her other holiday photo shoots included lingerie with red satin bows and purple teddies.

Recently, however, she’s also been going out of her way to stay family friendly — or at least just friendly with her family. In October 2019, she and daughter Sophia Abraham reunited with her mom, Debra Danielsen, to get matching mani-pedis for the grandmother’s birthday. The trio also headed out for a sweet treat afterward to top off their “slumber party” celebration. About a week later, they gathered once again for a Halloween-inspired ladies’ day at Disneyland. In November, Farrah and Sophia, 10, left Deb at home as they headed back to the happiest place on earth. Though they ditched the costumes, they did wear something very special: matching mommy-daughter dresses that were appropriate — and adorable — for the whole crew.

Now that the holidays have rolled around, the Teen Mom alum revealed to Life & Style she and her daughter will be spending even more time with their relatives. “Sophia and I are excited to have family visit us in Hollywood and go see our family in the Midwest!” she shared. “Sophia loves visiting her grandparents in Kansas City and visiting her dad’s cemetery. … We’re celebrating Christmas all month long [with] gingerbread houses and much more on our YouTube channel!” Don’t worry, though, they still plan on celebrating in classic Farrah style, too. “[After], we jet off to Dubai for some indoor skiing, the Burj Khalifa Firework Show and Wild Wadi Park!”