Twinning! Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham spent the day at Disneyland with her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham. The 10-year-old looked so grown up — and exactly like her gorgeous mom — during their fun outing to meet Santa on November 27.

The 28-year-old has been very candid about the ups and downs of raising a child — and is well aware that Sophia will quickly be a teenager. The Ex on the Beach star shared a lengthy post about how she wants to always support her mini-me through every stage of life.

MEGA

“As a single parent I know how hard it is when our kids start wanting to explore makeup, shave their legs, wax their [brows], want to start wearing [bras], use deodorant, curiosity and puberty start,” she began a lengthy post on Instagram on November 19, after attending the American Influencer Awards with her daughter by her side.

Farrah and Sophia are extremely close, and the MTV babe plans to keep it that way. “That’s why I’m [grateful] and thankful we stand together so she knows I don’t judge her like the world,” she continued. “May I embrace her fun clothing, beauty, hair, health and many more trends so she can explore and find her true self without any more hardships along her way of maturing into her best self.”

Fans gushed over the sweet post. “Goes out to Farrah — the goddess [and] super mom — and Sophia for being a proper influencer on the net. Farrah, your openness with Sophia on life brings your daughter upright. Congrats to you,” one person responded to the post. “Absolutely stunningly. Beautiful Farrah,” another follower echoed. “Love this … You both look amazing,” someone else added.

The single mom adores raising her daughter, but is she interested in having a bigger family? “I always am open to marriage [and] adoption if it’s the right person, but if it’s not in my cards that’s fine too,” the starlet exclusively revealed to In Touch.

She continued, “I do believe I’m very passionate about adoption I’ve said that from the beginning of Teen Mom, as I was raised with all my neighbors I grew up with being adopted … And I look forward to helping support and nurture and adopt one day.”

For now, it’s just her and Sophia living their best lives. Keep scrolling for their cute mommy-daughter day out!