A cause for concern? Jill Duggar posted a new video of her sons eating some pancakes with syrup on January 31, and several fans were commenting how worried they are about Israel’s dental hygiene. Some were suggesting that he visit a dentist as soon as possible, while others speculated he just had some food stuck in his teeth.

Unfortunately, there were some cruel trolls throwing shade, but luckily, some people referenced how Jill already set the record straight about this before.

“Having fun with dinner last night. #pancakesondemand,” the Counting On alum, 28, captioned the clip. Samuel, 2, was enjoying every last bite and Israel, 4, also looked adorable while asking his mom for another pancake with a big smile on his face.

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

After seeing the clip, one of the reality star’s followers shared their thoughts. “What’s wrong with the oldest one’s teeth?” they wrote. Not long after, another took notice, writing, “Just wanted to make you aware, that your oldest might need to go see a dentist.”

The latter reply led to a heated debate in the comments. “She’s most likely aware of that,” one wrote while rushing to Jill’s defense. “She has talked about his tooth before, the dentist told her it was most likely from a fall and it will go away once the tooth falls out … people are so rude,” another chimed in.

Back in September 2019, the TV personality set the record straight when people started inquiring about Israel’s teeth. While some theorized that he had some cavities, she said that actually wasn’t the case. In an Instagram comment, Jill finally cleared the air. “[Our] dentist said it’s most likely from [an] injury … falling or something,” she wrote in response.

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Instagram

Luckily, Jill and her loved ones make setting aside money for dental visits a financial priority. Her husband, Derick Dillard, had braces as an adult and he got them off in June 2019. The law student later unveiled his new smile in a selfie.

Despite the nay-sayers, the mother of two often shares updates about her pride and joys on Instagram. A few days ago, she posted a snap with her two boys captioned, “Cuddles and back scratches with my boys this morning! 💙 Never gets old!”