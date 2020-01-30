Is the family feud heating up? Jill Dillard (née Duggar) seemed to throw some shade at parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on Wednesday, January 29. On her Instagram Story, she shared a post that featured a quote from Christian author Edith Schaeffer about parents who don’t “lovingly” nurture their children. “Beautiful,” the former Counting On star commented on the post before sharing it herself. “So good,” she wrote on her own Story. “[Attention] all parents!”

The quote Jill, 28, directed her followers to read reflects on the nature of relationships between parents and their children. “You cannot expect to have a close relationship with a teenager who, after all, is still the same person as the 2-year-old you stuck crying into bed, the 3-year-old you spanked and shoved aside, the 4-year-old you wouldn’t listen to, the 5-year-old you never shared beauty with, the 6-year-old you found boring, or you ‘trained’ never to butt in, but never gave time to make a cozy and beautiful background out of which you could talk to him or her,” it reads.

“[G]reat moments of trust and confidence do not spring out of concrete. They need a long time of being planted, fertilized, weeded, watered, warmed by sun and cared for lovingly before they become mature ‘plants’ — plants of understanding communication and loving relationship. If you never have time to enhance moments together by making some preparation for beauty as well as for meeting necessities, you are apt to miss altogether the spontaneous response and opening up of the personality which this would bring.”

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

Though the mother of two didn’t mention her own mom or dad, the post appears to reflect the strained relationship husband Derick Dillard opened up about on his own Instagram account. After one of his photos turned into an impromptu Q&A about how much he and Jill see Jim Bob and Michelle and why they’re not on the show, he revealed that he and his wife isn’t even allowed at her parents’ house when her dad isn’t home. “Jill even had to ask JB permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted her help, but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until we got it cleared with JB,” he told fans.

Derick, 30, also hinted that tensions were high because the Dillards had quit the family’s TLC show. “We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice [about filming] and that we would be sued if we refused,” he continued. “However, once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves … against a lawsuit from the family/TLC.”