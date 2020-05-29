There’s a lot going on in the world of the Duggar family this week. Jinger Duggar revealed she is pregnant with her second child, a baby girl. Fans have been speculating for weeks that the ‘Counting On’ star was expecting and she finally announced the exciting news. Plus, Jackson Duggar celebrated his 16th birthday while in quarantine and Josiah Duggar admits to snooping through his wife Lauren’s phone to plan a Pinterest-inspired picnic for his 21st Birthday. And is the church really still footing the bill for Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo‘s home in the San Fernando Valley? Fans think they must be since the couple doesn’t seem to have day jobs. What do you think? Check out this week’s “Dose of Duggar” on YouTube and sound off in the comments!

Courtesy Jinger Vuolo/Instagram