As we continue to quarantine for yet another week we are still #CountingOn the Duggars to keep us entertained. This week, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar admit they monitor their children’s cell phones. Plus, Jessa Duggar interviews her parents and also gives a special tribute to her mom on her YouTube channel. And the rumor mill surrounding the Duggar family continues as fans are beginning to speculate some of the Duggar girls are still friends with Josiah Duggar’s ex Marjorie. Do you think they are still secretly close with her? Watch the video above for your “Weekly Dose of Duggar!”

Courtesy of The Duggar Family/Instagram