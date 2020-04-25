Besties know best! Eve gushed about her friend Gwen Stefani‘s relationship with Blake Shelton and revealed what she thinks makes their relationship work despite being opposites.

“I’ve gotten to see them up close and personal a few times and I love the way he loves her and vice versa,” Eve, 41, told Us Weekly while promoting the Youth Emerging Stronger at Home Virtual Gala on Sunday, April 26. “He seems like her anchor and … we all need that.”

The No Doubt rocker, 50, and the country crooner, 43, may seem like an odd couple who may not have things in common, but The Talk cohost thinks their differences are what makes them a stronger couple. “He’s such a good dude,” Eve explained. “She’s such a cool, bubbly person. You wouldn’t put them together, I think, because of where she comes from in California … and he’s so country, but it works so well.”

Gwen and Blake first met in 2014 on the set of The Voice where they both starred as coaches. They didn’t start dating until October 2015, which was two months after the “Cool” singer filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, and three months after the “God’s Country” singer filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert.

Now, almost five years later, the couple seems to be going strong and Blake has even become a part of Gwen’s kids’ lives. She shares three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — with Gavin, 54. The Bush rocker opened up about what it’s like to coparent his children with Gwen and Blake amid the coronavirus pandemic since Gwen is quarantining with Blake at his home in Oklahoma while Gavin is at home in Beverly Hills. He admitted figuring out their visitation has been difficult during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation on April 10.

“I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” Gavin said, mentioning Blake’s “10,000-acre ranch” in his home state. “I think it’s OK for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody.”

Gavin said he’s been “mindful” of his boys and is careful about who he spends time with as to prevent possibly contracting COVID-19 and possibly spreading it to his kids, who may then possibly spread it to Gwen and Blake. “I know who’s around me and know who’s bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out and now they’re coming back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with,” Rossdale said. “So, it’s a tricky one with all divorced parents.”

