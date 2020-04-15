Rules and regulations. Gwen Stefani is struggling to create order amongst her three boys — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it doesn’t seem like ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is being much of a help.

“Gwen is having a bit of a stressful time getting the boys’ consistency when they are with their dad,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 14. “The boys are used to having very structured days, but the coronavirus has made that impossible.”

RCW/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Furthermore, the 50-year-old is “worried when Gavin has the boys that they aren’t focusing on school as much as they should be,” the insider shared. “Everyone is looking forward to the time when this is over.”

The blonde beauty split from the father of three, 54, in August 2015 and made their divorce final in April 2016. After breaking up with the Bush rocker, she moved on to Blake Shelton in late 2015. The three of them do their best to coparent the young boys — even Blake.

“You have to hand it to Gwen, she’s definitely taken the high road,” a source exclusively told In Touch in February. “And Blake knows better than to get involved or worse, get in the middle. Blake and Gavin don’t have issues with each other.”

Thankfully, Gwen’s sons are “well-adjusted” to her relationship with the country star, 43. “They feel like they have two dads,” the insider said, adding, “So far there are no huge issues.”

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The No Doubt singer and her children are currently in quarantine at Blake’s home in Oklahoma, along with “a bunch of Stefanis,” the “Sangria” singer revealed on the Monday, April 13, episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition with Jimmy Fallon. “I’m talking about a pile of them.”

Once word spread about the coronavirus outbreak, Blake canceled all of his upcoming shows and headed to the south. “Gwen and I immediately came here, and we have not left,” he told Jimmy. While in quarantine, Blake said the family has returned back to basics and they are enjoying the change of pace.

