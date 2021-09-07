The Duggar family reunited to celebrate Labor Day weekend together, but Michelle and Jim Bob’s eldest son, Josh Duggar, and his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), were noticeably absent ahead of Josh’s looming court date.

“Quite a few of us made it out to @farmlandadventuresnwa for a great day of family fun!” Michelle, 54, and Jim Bob, 56, captioned photos shared via the official Duggar family Instagram on Monday, September 6. “It still feels like summer outside, but the giant corn maze sure did get us in the mood for fall! The pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm animals, pig races, 9-acre maze, and play area all made for some happy, tired kids … and adults! Can’t wait to go back!”

Many of the youngest kids in the reality TV family were present, as well as the older kids including Jessa, Josiah and Jedidiah. Jed, 22, recently announced that he and his wife, Katey, are expecting their first child together sometime in Spring 2022.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Josh, 33, and Anna, 33, were nowhere to be found in any of the Labor Day photos following his arrest in April and the cancelation of Counting On in July. Although he pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charges against him, Josh now faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted.

The former political activist has been staying with his appointed third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, ever since he was released from jail on bond in May. Meanwhile, fans have been asking about when Anna and Josh’s baby girl is expected to arrive following Anna’s pregnancy announcement in April.

Courtesy of The Duggar Family/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Anna and Josh currently share six kids: Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 22 months.

Over the summer, Josh’s legal team requested the court move his child pornography trial from this July to next year “in or after February 2022,” according to docs obtained by In Touch, and the judge ultimately approved Josh’s motion. His new trial date is November 30, and his pretrial conference is scheduled for November 18.