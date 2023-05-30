From bad to worse. Josh Duggar owes $50,100 in restitution in connection to his child pornography conviction, a sum he was obligated to pay when sentenced to a nearly 13-year prison stay in May 2022, In Touch can confirm.

According to the Washington County Clerk’s Office, Josh, 35, was ordered to pay the amount “immediately” following his sentencing hearing but did not fulfill his obligation. In Touch can confirm that no release of lien has been filed as of publication, and Josh is likely accumulating “penalties totaling up to 25 percent of the principal amount.” The U.S. Sun was the first to report the news.

Amid the then-devolving legal situation involving the reality TV alum, an Arkansas jury found Josh guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021, with a judge later dropping the possession charge at his May 2022 sentencing. Josh’s stay at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas has been fraught with changes since his transfer in June 2022, with his original release date having been changed three times since he was placed behind bars.

Scheduled to be released on August 12, 2032, Josh will now stay at FCI Seagoville until October 1 of the same year, according to online records viewed by In Touch. His stay had previously been extended to October 10, with the extension and subsequent addendum coming after the father of seven was moved to the prison’s Special Housing Unit (SHU) for allegedly having a cell phone on his person. Multiple reports indicate that FCI Seagoville’s solitary confinement conditions are “bad.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has declined to comment multiple times when reached by In Touch.

Mega Agency

Meanwhile, Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, has been “constantly praying” about Josh, their marriage and his time behind bars, a source told In Touch in January 2023.

“Anna is still very much questioning their future,” the insider said about the mom of seven, 34, who wed into the famous family in September 2008. “She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

Speaking on her options, the source continued, “Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh. Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.”