She’s helping him through a dark time. Duane Chapman praises his girlfriend, Moon Angell, for showing him support when he felt his lowest. In a new preview clip for the February 3 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the reality star opens up about the suicidal thoughts he was having in the wake of his wife Beth Chapman’s death.

“Well, I couldn’t stop crying,” the WGN America alum says while getting candid about his heartache. “I’m Apache, I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink a water.”

This shocking revelation surprises the health expert, who then asks, “You were going to commit suicide?” Duane, 66, gets visibly emotional and replies “oh, yeah,” before revealing what — or who — made him “choose life over death.”

The Dog’s Most Wanted star glances over at his new flame and says, “Well, she’s pretty rough this one.” Moon notes how she wanted to be “brutally honest” with him to make it clear that his presence is valued and cherished by many.

“This is the way we’re going to do it. He needs to get going,” Duane’s leading lady explains. “We need to get him back on the show and get him busy again.”

The dynamic duo also opened up about the nature of their relationship, just weeks after they sparked romance rumors. When asked if their bond is intimate, Moon says “it has to be,” noting how “there’s a lot of powerful things going on with Dog.”

It looks like the Duane and Moon are pretty serious about each other, since he also pops the question in another teaser clip. “I am a lot happier with her around,” he reveals, before turning to his girlfriend and asking, “Moon Angell, will you marry me?” It was later reported they are not actually engaged, despite his proposal.

Fans are hoping that Duane finds happiness again following the tragic death of his wife, Beth, back in June 2019. After she lost her battle with cancer, the reality star spoke to In Touch exclusively about how he was doing.

“Never did I think it’d be this bad,” he admitted, before revealing that his family had grown closer due to the loss.