Exclusive Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Reflects on Rift With Daughter Lyssa: ‘I Always Beef With My Kids’

It happens. Duane “Dog” Chapman reflects on his feud with daughter Lyssa Chapman and confirms it has all blown over in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“Well, I always beef with my kids … because they think they got their own mind. You know, and I have to realize, they are half of their mother,” the Dog Unleashed star, 67, tells In Touch. Duane has been married five times and has 12 children.

Shutterstock

The bounty hunter says he ultimately tries to maintain the peace with his loved ones because they will always be there for each other at the end of the day.

Duane’s remarks on their rift come months after Lyssa spoke out about his rumored love interest, Moon Angell, and made it clear there was some animosity behind closed doors.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?” she claimed via Twitter on January 6. “If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

Duane and Lyssa later reunited in Hawaii for a speaking engagement in March, seemingly indicating they were putting their differences behind them. The WGN America alum tells In Touch he still speaks to Moon after his family feud, but they both have their own lives now and she no longer works for him.

“Moon was Beth [Chapman]’s assistant for 20 years,” he says about their relationship, noting it was not the “love affair” everyone perceived after the death of his late wife, Beth, in June 2019. The TV personality says she used to help with the bills, but is now happy doing her own thing with her boyfriend and children.

“It’s not that Moon is not needed anymore, but Francie [Frane] ain’t gonna go for that,” he quipped about his new fiancée.

Duane announced his engagement to Francie in May 2020 and revealed his plans to have a huge and lavish wedding when the time is right. And there’s another silver lining: Lyssa has already given his blushing bride-to-be her seal of approval!