Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff was on the dance floor giving a heartfelt speech at her wedding to now-husband Chris Marek when her grandson Jackson Roloff walked up to her with a very important question about the dancing schedule.

While Amy, 57, was thanking everyone “who have been there for us” in a clip from her wedding special, Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After, that aired on November 9, Jackson, 4, playfully interrupts her, saying, “So, when are we supposed to dance?”

“Oh, you want to dance?” Amy responds, before Jackson says, “Yeah, so, when does everybody dance?” Amy then sweetly informed her grandson that “we gotta eat first, then we can dance.”

Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, Jackson’s mom, Tori Roloff, wrote over the moment, “I actually can’t handle this,” before adding, “Jackson I love you so much.”

Amy and Chris, 55, said “I do” on Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, on August 28 in front of 146 of their closest friends and family — including Amy’s children, Jeremy, Tori’s husband, Zachary, Molly and Jacob, whom she shares with ex Matt Roloff.

Despite Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, not being invited to the wedding ceremony, the now-married couple did invite them over for dinner days after they tied the knot.

“It wasn’t anything against Matt and Caryn, but it just made it more comfortable for the kids and for the guests,” Chris recently explained to Us Weekly. “You know, that they’re not wishing us the best deal of a life of happiness [in front of Matt]. Especially for the kids, that would have been awkward for [them].”

Following the wedding special airing, Amy and Chris have headed out to Hawaii on their honeymoon, In Touch previously learned.

“Chris told people on a tour at Roloff Farms that he and Amy are going to Maui and leaving on November 9, the same day their wedding special airs on TLC,” the attendee told In Touch. “He told a fan that they are pretty much winging it, but he is excited to go snorkeling. They’re going for about a week.”