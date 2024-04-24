Ever since news broke in March 2024 that Abby Hensel was married to Josh Bowling, fans have wanted to know if having children is the next step. Do Abby and her conjoined twin Brittany Hensel want kids?

Do Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Want Kids?

Abby and Brittany expressed their desire to have children in a documentary filmed when they were teenagers. “Yeah, we are going to be moms one day, but we don’t want to talk about how it’s going to work yet,” Abby explained, while Brittany added, “We’re going to be great moms.”

The twins have not addressed the topic since Abby’s wedding to Josh. Since ending their reality television careers in 2012, the former TLC stars have maintained a low profile and have opted to live their lives out of the spotlight.

Can Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Have Kids?

Abby and Brittany’s mom, Patty Hensel, said in the 2006 documentary that she expected her daughters, who share reproductive organs, should be able to have biological children.

“That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them,” Patty shared.

However, the women would be the first female dicephalic twins to have children. Abby and Brittany are dicephalic parapagus twins, which means they share one torso and are attached at the pelvis. They have two of each organ on the top halves of their bodies, but share organs on their lower halves. Each twin controls their own side of the body.

Abby Hensel Is a Stepmother

When Abby married Josh in 2021, she became a stepmother to his daughter, Isabella, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Annica. The exes have joint custody of Isabella, according to documents obtained by the New York Post.

Josh and Annica got married in 2010. In June 2019, Annica filed for divorce and cited “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage” in court documents obtained by In Touch.

Following the split, Annica had another child in 2020 and filed a lawsuit regarding the child’s paternity in October 2023. Josh was cleared in the paternity case in March 2024 after Gavin Vatnsdal was found to be the toddler’s father thanks to a paternity test.

Where Are Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Now?

Abby and Brittany live a private life in Minnesota. They attended Bethel College and now work as 5th grade teachers.

Although the twins documented their lives until 2012 with their reality show Abby & Brittany, they have long expressed a desire to keep their lives out of the public eye. “The whole world doesn’t need to know who we’re dating or what we’re gonna do and everything,” Brittany explained in 2006.

Abby and Josh were able to keep their marriage under wraps for nearly three years before news of their wedding went public in 2024. The story went viral, which led to the twins subtly clapping back at all the chatter.

“The internet is extra LOUD today,” they captioned a video on TikTok in March 2024. “We have always been around.”