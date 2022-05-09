High roller! P. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has amassed a heaping net worth through his work as a rapper, record executive and more. His total net worth is approximately $900 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, making him one of the top-paid celebrities for decades. Keep scrolling to see how P. Diddy, a.k.a. Puff Daddy, earns his millions!

P. Diddy’s Record Label

After dropping out of Howard University following two years of attendance, P. Diddy landed an internship at Uptown Records, where he was later promoted to talent director. During his time there, he helped develop artists including Mary J. Blige.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

After being fired from Uptown in 1993, the Harlem native founded record label Bad Boy Entertainment. The label quickly blew up, putting out major hits. Notably, P. Diddy brought along then-up-and-coming artist The Notorious B.I.G. , a.k.a. Biggie Smalls. The Notorious B.I.G. released hit singles with Bad Boy, with his debut album Ready To Die going 6x platinum after its release in 1994.

Additionally, P. Diddy quickly signed other acts to Bad Boy, including Faith Evans, 112, Total, and Father MC. He also formed an in-house production team known as The Hitmen, who worked with artists like Usher, Lil’ Kim, TLC, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

Bad Boy Entertainment was flourishing at the time, bringing in hundreds of millions in sales. P. Diddy stood at the heart of the operation, working as an A&R rep, musician, creative director and stylist. Faith Evans, who was the first female artist to contract with Bad Boy, told The New York Post in 2017 that he would take her to the tanning salon “every other day” to darken her complexion. “He told us what kind of makeup to wear,” Jakima Dyson of Total said in a separate interview with the publication. “He only wanted us to wear natural nail color. He’d say, ‘Don’t come in here with no red or dark colors!’”

P. Diddy’s Music Career

The “Shake Ya Tailfeather” rapper recorded his first commercial song in 1997 under the name Puff Daddy. His debut single, “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down”, lasted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 28 weeks, peaking at number one. His debut album, No Way Out, was released through Bad Boy Records on July 22, 1997. The album earned P. Diddy a Grammy. He later released three more albums: Forever (1999), The Saga Continues… (2001), and Press Play (2006).

P. Diddy’s Other Business Ventures

In addition to his music career, P. Diddy also found success in acting. He has appeared in films such as 2001’s Made, 2008’s A Raisin in the Sun, 2010’s Get Him to the Greek, 2014’s Draft Day and the 2017 film The Defiant Ones. He was also an executive producer of the reality TV show, Making the Band, which aired on MTV from 2002 to 2009. Lastly, he briefly had a reality show of his own, the 2008 VH1 series I Want to Work for Diddy.

Apart from acting, P. Diddy is also a successful businessman. He started a clothing line in 1998 called Sean John, which won the Council of Fashion Designers of America award for Menswear Designer of the Year in 2004. P. Diddy eventually developed the brand to bring in annual retail sales of around $450 million in 2016, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

“I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced hip-hop to high fashion on a global scale,” he told Billboard in a 2021 statement. “Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across categories, I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of Sean John’s legacy.”

Furthermore, he is the head of Combs Enterprises, the umbrella company for his business portfolio. He helped develop the Ciroc vodka brand for 50 percent of the profits, has a major equity stake in Revolt TV, and purchased a majority holding in beverage company Aquahydrate alongside actor Mark Wahlberg and businessman Ronald Burkle.

P. Diddy’s Real Estate

In 1998, Diddy paid $2.45 million for a home in East Hampton. This is where he would hold his famous White Party, to which guests were commanded to wear head-to-toe white and attendees would later include everyone from Howard Stern to Aretha Franklin to Kim Kardashian. He rented this home at times for as much as $200,000 per month, ultimately selling the property in 2020 for $4.7 million, according to realtor.com.

In 2003 the rapper paid $3.82 million for a three-bedroom New York City apartment, selling it in 2017 for $5.7 million, Curbed reported at the time. The following year, he purchased a home in one of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S., Alpine, New Jersey, for $7 million. He sold it nine years later in 2016.

In September 2014 P. Diddy paid $39 million for a 17,000 square-foot mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills. The house is not far from the Playboy Mansion, per Curbed.

In August 2021, therichest.com reported that P. Diddy paid $35 million for the purchase of a home on Miami’s Star Island that was being sold by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The home sits on 1.3 acres of land and boasts 240 feet of water frontage and P. Diddy has owned the property next door since 2003.