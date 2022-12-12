Growing family! Sean “Diddy” Combs revealed that he welcomed a surprise child, daughter Love Sean Combs, on Saturday, December 10. While the mother’s identity was originally kept a secret, Dana Tran has since been revealed as Love’s mother. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Dana.

Who Is the Mother of Diddy’s Youngest Child, Dana Tran?

According to Love’s birth certificate obtained by TMZ on Monday, December 12, Dana was listed as the mother.

Despite sharing a child with Diddy, 53, not much is known about Dana, 28. She works in the cybersecurity industry and appears to be based near Newport Beach, California, where Love was born.

Following news of her daughter’s birth, Dana deleted her Instagram account.

When Was Diddy and Dana Tran’s Daughter Born?

According to the birth certificate, Love was born on October 15, 2022.

The “Coming Home” rapper announced the arrival of his seventh child via Twitter on December 10. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote.

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much!” Diddy continued in the post, referencing his mother, Janice Combs, and his six other children from previous relationships. “God is the Greatest!”

Who Else Does Diddy Share Kids With?

Love is Diddy’s seventh child, and the first that he shares with Dana. It is not known if Dana has children from previous relationships.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer welcomed his first child, son Justin, in 1993 with then-girlfriend, Misa Hylton.

He expanded his family in 1998 when he welcomed son Christian with Kim Porter. The couple – who dated on-off from 1970 until 2018 – later welcomed twins D’Lila and Jessie in 2006. Kim died in 2018 at the age 47 after suffering from pneumonia. Diddy also adopted Kim’s son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with producer Al B. Sure!

Additionally, Diddy shares daughter Chance, who was born in 2006, with his ex Sarah Chapman.

Is Diddy Dating Dana Tran?

The New York native previously revealed he has been dating Yung Miami since early 2022. However, the City Girls member, 28, told XXL in September that she is not in an exclusive relationship with Diddy.

“He sees other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, shared at the time. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing.”