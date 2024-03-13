Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton have shared an on and off relationship since leaving as a couple in 2017 on MTV’s Ex on the Beach. While the pair have had their fair share of obstacles — including Cory coming home to news that he may have fathered a child with Cheyenne Floyd — they’re seemingly facing another one upon their debut on Teen Mom: Family Reunion: infidelity.

Did Teen Mom’s Cory Wharton Cheat on Taylor Selfridge?

“I’ve been cheated on in every relationship,” Taylor seemingly hinted to a therapist about her relationship with Cory during a teaser for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, set to premiere on March 13, 2024. The therapist then asked Taylor to clarify her statement, “In this one?”

Instead of fans receiving an answer, the clip cut to Taylor angrily slamming the door on Cory.

When Did Cory and Taylor Get Back Together?

Shortly after Ex on the Beach filming wrapped in 2017, Cory learned he may have fathered a child with his The Challenge: Rivals II costar Cheyenne. Cory’s paternity of Cheyenne’s daughter, Ryder, wasn’t confirmed until the infant was six months old.

“Once I found out I had a kid, my whole life changed. It’s a feeling inside of yourself that there’s a bigger purpose,” the MTV personality told Us Weekly in December 2017. “Now I’m doing everything for my daughter, instead of for myself. I had to put somebody before myself for the first time. I feel like I’ve got my power pack, like I’m untouchable with my kid. I have her and that’s all the love I need in the world. It gave me a sense of purpose. I never thought I could love anybody more than myself and I do!”

Taylor and Cory’s relationship could not withstand the drama and the duo called it quits, with the new dad hinting there was a possibility for romance with the mother of his child.

“I think that we can be together, but right now’s not the time,” Cory told Dr. Drew Pinsky during the Teen Mom OG reunion which aired in January 2019. “I’m not gonna lead her on and then not be ready to marry her.”

However, one month after the reunion aired, Cory and Taylor surprised viewers by revealing they were giving their relationship another try.

“Mexico here we come,” they shared in their Instagram Stories in February 2019, noting that they were on a “baecation.”

Do Cory and Taylor Have Kids?

Cory and Taylor welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mila Mae in April 2020. Mila became a big sister in June 2022 with the addition of her sibling, Maya Grace.

Are Cory and Taylor Married?

Taylor and Cory have yet to tie the knot, despite their six-year love connection. “The clock is ticking,” the mom of two exclusively told In Touch in March 2024 about Cory proposing. “He’s only got so much time. He’s had enough time!”