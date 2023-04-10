Throwing shade? Sister Wives star Christine Brown seems happy in her relationship with her boyfriend, David Woolley, though some fans believe she’s sending a message to her ex-husband, Kody Brown, in a photo of the new couple. Keep scrolling to find out why fans think Christine is throwing shade at Kody, learn about their split and more.

Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Shade Ex Kody Brown in a New photo?

Christine, 50, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 9, to share several photos of her, David, 59, and her daughter Truely, 12, during their trip to California.

In one photo, the mother of six appeared to be sticking out her middle finger while holding a doughnut. Fans quickly noticed the detail and rushed to the comments section to speculate that she was sending a message to Kody, 54.

“Is Christine secretly giving Kody the finger?” one fan wrote. Another responded, “I thought the same!!!”

Several of Christine’s social media followers stated they believed that she was throwing shade at her ex. “That was exactly my thought!!! A sweet little bird for the ex,” an additional person said. Meanwhile, another fan added, “I don’t think it’s a secret. This is a straight up F YOU – and I am here for it.”

However, others admitted they hoped Christine was happy enough in her new relationship to no longer worry about the Brown patriarch.

“I hope she’s not wasting a moment of her time even thinking about him,” someone commented.

When Did ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine Brown and Kody Brown Split?

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking with Just Christine star wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In addition to Truely, the former couple share daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel and Gwendlyn and son Paedon.

How Long Has ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Been Dating David Woolley?

In February 2023, the TLC personality revealed during a “car confession” that she was “dating someone exclusively.”

She later shared that David is her new boyfriend one week later on Valentine’s Day.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine wrote via Instagram on February 14, alongside a series of sweet photos with David. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”