Rory McIlroy shocked fans when he filed for divorce from estranged wife Erica Stoll in May 2024. In light of their separation, many fans are wondering if they had a prenup set in place.

Did Rory McIlroy Have a Prenup Before Erica Stoll Divorce?

Rory filed the divorce paperwork in Florida on May 13, 2024, In Touch confirmed at the time. The professional golfer noted in the filing that he and Erica had signed a prenuptial agreement that would protect his financial assets, according to multiple reports.

Rory stated that he and his ex both “have the ability” to provide support for their daughter, Poppy, and any additional support should be established “in accordance with the Florida Child Support Guidelines,” according to reports.

What Is Rory McIlroy’s Net Worth?

The United Kingdom native has an estimated net worth of $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rory has won plenty of money throughout his golf career, including when he won $3.6 million due to his victory at the 26th PGA Tour at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in May of that year. NBC Sports reported that Rory has won $86.6 million throughout his professional career, and he is currently the third highest-paid golfer on the tour after Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

How Long Were Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Together?

The former couple met in 2012 when Rory was playing at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois. Erica, who was working for the PGA at the time, was sent to wake Rory up after he nearly missed his tee time when he overslept.

Despite meeting under unique circumstances, the pair didn’t start dating because he was in a relationship with Caroline Wozniacki at the time. Rory and Caroline got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2013, though he called off the wedding in May 2014 after they sent out their invitations.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people. The problem is mine,” Rory said in a statement at the time. “The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realize that I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails.”

Rory later started dating Erica in the fall of 2014, and the former U.S. Open champ proposed during a trip to Paris, France, in 2015.

The couple tied the knot during a ceremony at Ashford Castle in Ireland on April 22, 2017.

Do Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Share Children?

Rory and Erica became parents when they welcomed their daughter, Poppy, in August 2020.