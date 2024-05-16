Holding on? Rory McIlroy’s estranged wife, Erica Stoll, was spotted wearing her wedding band while out on a coffee run in Jupiter, Florida, two days after the pro golfer filed for divorce.

The former PGA employee, 36, was photographed looking somber as she attended a Pilates class and then headed to a Starbucks near her and Rory’s $11 million mansion in Florida on Wednesday, May 15. She was still wearing her wedding ring, although the mom of one did remove the $650,000 engagement ring she typically pairs with it.

Rory, 35, filed the divorce paperwork in Florida on Monday, May 13, In Touch confirmed. He was also spotted on Wednesday practicing his golf swing at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, but the Northern Ireland native was not wearing his wedding band.