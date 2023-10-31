Travis Barker has confirmed the name and due date of his baby boy with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

On the Monday, October 30, episode of “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse,” the Blink-182 drummer, 47, let the baby’s name slip, saying he couldn’t do a Hawaii benefit concert because it fell on “the week that Rocky’s due.”

When the host asked whether Travis was referring to “Rocky 13 Barker” — the option he has mentioned liking on multiple occasions — he confirmed the name.

Mike Coppola / Staff

“He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups,” the Grammy winner joked.

Travis also revealed the baby’s due date, which he said is “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

The news came after multiple reports estimated that Kourtney, 44, will give birth to Baby Barker sometime between October and December 2023.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian gave a hint that the birth was getting closer when she revealed the reason the Poosh founder was unable to attend her star-studded birthday party on October 21. Next to an Instagram group photo with her mother and sisters, Kim, 43, wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday love and Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.”

The Kardashians star announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June when she held a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” while reenacting a scene from the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

Kourtney already had a visible baby bump at the time of the reveal, but she didn’t share how far along she was.

Noam Galai / Stringer

Later in June, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby boy at a rock ’n’ roll themed gender reveal party at their Los Angeles home.

“Little drummer boy coming soon,” Kourtney captioned her Instagram announcement at the time.

On September 1, Travis and his Blink-182 bandmates postponed four of their U.K. tour dates due to an “urgent family matter” on Travis’ end. The following day, Kourtney and Travis were photographed leaving a Los Angeles medical center, where Kourtney’s baby bump was still visible.

The Lemme founder broke her silence following her hospitalization on September 6, revealing the doctors saved her baby’s life.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Gotham / Contributor

Kourtney added that she was “eternally grateful” to Travis for returning home from his tour to “rush to her side,” and thanked her mom, Kris Jenner, for “holding her hand” throughout the traumatic experience.

“Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she concluded.