Six years strong! Jon Gosselin‘s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, shared the sweetest tribute to the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star in honor of the couple’s 6th dating anniversary.

“We’ve been through a lot together and every day, I love you more and more,” Colleen gushed in the caption of three loved-up photos of the couple on Instagram. “I can’t imagine you not being in my life. I can’t wait to see what the coming years have in store for us! Happy 6th Anniversary Jon!!”

Jon, 43, did not share a tribute to Colleen on their big milestone on his Instagram page because he’s been on a hiatus from social media since July — two months before his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, publicly accused him of child abuse after alleging he “kicked” and “punched” their son, 16-year-old Collin, during an alleged altercation between the father-son duo in September. Jon denied the allegations in a statement.

“Jon has never abused Collin,” Jon’s rep told In Touch at the time. “No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

Jon and Kate share eight children together: 19-year-old twins Mady and Cara, and 16-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis. Kate, 45, was awarded sole custody of the children in the former couple’s 2009 divorce. Hannah and Collin have been living solely with dad Jon and Colleen since he won custody of them in 2018.

Unfortunately, the change in their custody agreement led to an estrangement between Hannah and Collin and their siblings, who still reside with their mother. Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told In Touch Jon and Colleen had hoped Collin and Hannah would “get to see their other siblings” on Thanksgiving.

“Colleen is always encouraging it, and Jon isn’t opposed to it,” a source revealed to In Touch. “That would really make the holidays special. Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed.”

While it’s unclear if the reunion occurred, it seems Collin and Hannah still enjoyed celebrating the holiday with their dad and Colleen, whom they look up to as a stepmother figure. In December 2019, Jon opened up about whether he and Colleen plan to take their relationship to the next level and get engaged.

“We just look at each other like ‘Eh.’ Because we’re both divorced so … Is there a point? We love each other,” Jon exclusively told In Touch at the time. “We’re committed to each other.”