Did 90 Day Fiance’s Ariela and Biniyam Split Break Up Clues

Ariela Moves Back In Out of ‘Financial’ Necessity

Ariela moved back into their marital home during the January 22, 2024, episode after living in an extended-stay hotel, telling viewers her motivations were strictly “financial.” In turn, Bini remained at the couple’s Las Vegas apartment with Ariela’s mom as the pair split the care responsibilities for their son.

During their time apart, Ari admitted to consulting with her ex-husband, Leandro, for advice on her relationship issues with Bini.

“It was just like, two months ago, he just started being, like … weird. And like, he would be gone all day,” she told Leandro via a video call. “I just couldn’t take it anymore ‘cause he’s just being such a jerk. So I wanted him to leave, but I knew he wouldn’t go if I asked him to leave, so I’ve been staying at an extended stay.”

Leandro agreed that it was “weird,” and asked Ari if she was considering ending the relationship.

“I don’t really know the answer to that question,” Ariela replied. In a private confessional, she added, “In the past, if something wasn’t working out, I could separate myself more easily from a situation.”

Despite Ari agreeing to move back in, she was still unsure about her future with Biniyam. “I haven’t been the nicest person. I’ve been pretty unhappy because I’ve just been trying to make it work,” she tearfully told him. “Like putting all my love into you and getting nothing back from you. It’s just … I can’t do this anymore.”