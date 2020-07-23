She found the one! Demi Lovato revealed she and Max Ehrich are engaged in a sweet new Instagram post on Wednesday, July 22. The Under the Dome star popped the question during a romantic walk along the beach just over two months after they publicly confirmed their relationship.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy-like accent. To me, it made perfect sense,” Demi, 27, wrote. “And today that word makes perfect sense again, but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Speaking directly to Max, 29, she added, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but, luckily, you did, too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express, but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever, my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

In his own post, the Young and the Restless alum gushed that his new fiancée is “every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.” He continued, “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever, baby.”

The soap star couldn’t help but rave about how “excited” he is to be engaged to the “Skyscraper” singer. “You are the most beautiful [person] inside and out in the entire world, [and] I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together,” he shared, adding heart and diamond ring emojis. In all caps, he wrote, “I love you so much, @ddlovato, and will forever cherish your pure, beautiful, infinite soul.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in March when they began leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. By the end of the month, Us Weekly was reporting the two were hot and heavy after they “met a few weeks [earlier].” Demi and Max went public on May 7 as they danced and shared a kiss in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U” music video.

The loved-up stars clearly aren’t wasting any time in their romance, but a proposal has likely been in the works for a while. In April. Us reported Max had “plans to propose … after this whole pandemic is resolved.” It looks like he got tired of waiting. But, hey — when you know, you know, right?