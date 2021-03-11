Getting real! Demi Lovato reflected on her past relationship while moving forward with her newfound sexuality.

The former Disney Channel starlet, 28, opened up about how she came to the realization that she’s “really queer” in the Glamour magazine March 2021 cover story. “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Demi explained, noting that her failed engagement to Max Ehrich offered a major realization about her sexuality.

“This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth,” the “I Love Me” songstress said. “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right.”

Rumors first started swirling that Demi was romantically involved with the 29-year-old The Young and the Restless alum in early 2020 after eagle-eyed fans noticed the two flirting via social media. They confirmed their relationship in March of that same year, and Max got down on one knee in July. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Demi captioned her Instagram engagement announcement at the time. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did, too.”

Two months later, the couple called off their engagement. Prior to their split, a source told In Touch that the “pressure” of their impending marriage was a lot for the Sonny With a Chance alum. When it came to discussing her public breakup, Demi told the publication that she “denied my intuition of all the red flags that had popped up.”

“I had no one else to blame but myself,” she said. “So I was like, ‘How am I ever going to trust again?’ But really, I was like, ‘Bitch, you should have trusted yourself. If you had trusted yourself, you wouldn’t have ended up in this position.’”

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

When further discussing her past with men while chatting with Glamour, Demi recalled moments that acted as clues to her sexuality.

“Some of the guys I was hanging out with — when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction,” she remembered. “Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there.’ It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”

Now, Demi is finally able to move forward and knows what she really wants in a partner. “My heart is pretty open,” she said. “I’m very much listening to my intuition, and that’s not to say my boundaries or my guard is up. It’s just saying my ears are perked a little higher and my eyes are open a little wider.”