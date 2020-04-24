Unfazed. Demi Lovato shared her thoughts after being canceled on Twitter during Jameela Jamil‘s “I Weigh” podcast on Friday, April 24.

“I’ve been canceled so many times, I can’t even count … the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing, it just doesn’t even affect me anymore,” the pop star, 27, told Good Place actress, 34.

She explained further, “One, it’s not real. I don’t think anyone was ever officially canceled, otherwise, certain people wouldn’t have Grammys, wouldn’t have Oscars, certain people would be where they are in their positions.”

Demi added that instead of focusing so much on canceling people, everyone should think about “forgiveness culture.”

#DemiIsOverParty started trending on Twitter recently because fans thought they discovered the “Heart Attack” singer’s finsta account dragging Selena Gomez. “So disappointing, girl. Just get your [own] life and move on,” one person wrote on April 18. Another harsh user added, “This is why Demi doesn’t even have a career to begin with,” while a third chimed in, “You are so fake and you always get jealous of Taylor [Swift] and now her friend, Selena! What a shame! Go get [a] life. They have more success than you, no wonder why you get jealous of them.”

Despite the criticism, Demi said, “There are some people, if you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you’re canceled and you should stay canceled. But if you mess up and you apologize and come forward and say I’ve learned from this, then let that be an example for other people so they can change too.”

Although the Disney alum still talks to Miley Cryus, Demi revealed in an interview with Harpers Bazaar that she’s no longer close with her childhood best friend. “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them,” she said about Selena in an interview published on April 14. “But I’m not friends with her, so it felt … I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Perhaps the brunette babe is so chilled out about the drama because she’s focusing on more important things in life — like her boyfriend, Max Ehrich. A source told In Touch exclusively earlier this month that the two are “having fun” in quarantine together amid the coronavirus outbreak. “They get along so well.”

“When Demi asked Max to self-isolate with her, he immediately said yes!” the source divulged. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

In fact, a source told Us Weekly things are so serious between the couple that “Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” the insider noted on April 15. “They think they make a great couple.” Time will tell!

