Keeping in touch? Demi Lovato revealed where she stands with her former Disney child stars — the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus — in a new interview released on Tuesday, April 14. Unfortunately, it sounds like they grew apart.

“I talk to Miley,” the 27-year-old told Harpers Bazaar. “She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sadly, the “Anyone” singer has also lost contact with the Jonas Brothers and her former best friend. Despite not being as close as they once were, Selena, 27, gave her old pal a shout out after her incredible Grammys performance in January.

Commenting on Selena’s most recent gesture, Demi said, “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt … I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

BDG/Shutterstock

Although some of Demi’s friendships have faded, the songstress is looking forward to the future with her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich. The two first linked up in March and are “having fun” in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively told In Touch in early April. “They get along so well.”

“When Demi asked Max to self-isolate with her, he immediately said yes!” the insider revealed. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

While shacking up together isn’t ideal for a new romance, so far it is working for them. “Demi’s been busy working on her music in quarantine and says Max inspires her,” the source explained, adding, “As it’s in the early days, some of her friends are concerned that she’s trying to rush the relationship, but she’s told them to rest assured.”

Luckily, quarantine might have brought the new lovers closer together. “They’re enjoying getting to know each other — and now is the perfect time because neither of them is traveling with their jobs,” the insider states. The couple loves to “joke around,” and most importantly, “Demi’s totally smitten.”

