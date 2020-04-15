Are wedding bells ringing? Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend, Max Ehrich, wants to pop the question to the songstress after the quarantine comes to an end.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” a source tells Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 15. “They think they make a great couple.”

Fans found out the dynamic duo started dating in March and they have since been isolating together amid the lockdown. Sparks are clearly flying for the “Anyone” songstress, 27, and Young and the Restless actor, 28.

Rumors started swirling about their relationship when Demi and Max exchanged flirty messages with each other on Instagram. “When [you] realize [you] should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” Max wrote on March 24. “Fine by me,” she coyly replied.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

To no surprise, his followers lost their minds with excitement when she also appeared on his Instagram Live by accident. She walked right up to him with a big smile on her face, and he tried to discreetly tell her he was filming. “Oh!” she said, before quickly walking out of the frame. The pair was also previously spotted out and about together in Los Angeles.

Demi got close to the hunky soap opera star shortly after she parted ways with past fling Austin Wilson. The powerhouse performer and actor have a lot of chemistry and are off “to a strong start,” an insider told Us Weekly about their connection.

Courtesy of Instagram

They are “having fun” in quarantine together, another source exclusively told In Touch. “They get along so well.”

“When Demi asked Max to self-isolate with her, he immediately said yes!” the source continued. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors, but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

Luckily, the songwriter has been staying productive with her extra free time. “Demi’s been busy working on her music in quarantine and says Max inspires her,” the insider dished. “As it’s in the early days, some of her friends are concerned that she’s trying to rush the relationship, but she’s told them to rest assured.”

Demi is totally “smitten” with her new musician beau, the source claimed. “They’re enjoying getting to know each other — and now is the perfect time because neither of them is traveling with their jobs.”