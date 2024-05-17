David Eason 'Accused' Jenelle Evans of 'Being a Drug Addict'

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ estranged husband, David Eason, reportedly “accused” her of “being a drug addict” during their relationship while they went head-to-head in court on Thursday, May 16.

David, 35, represented himself during a North Carolina court hearing with Jenelle, 32, in order to determine whether or not the protective order that the reality star requested against her ex in March would be granted, according to a report from The Ashley. A source told the publication that the North Carolina native questioned Jenelle on the stand during the two-and-a-half-hour hearing.

“David accused her of being a drug addict, and said that Jenelle has taken Xanax the whole time they’ve been together,” the insider said. “Jenelle rebutted the claim that she’s a drug addict, and said she was prescribed Xanax and has been taking it for the last three years to help with her esophagus spasms. She told the judge that if she gets nervous or anxious, it will flare up her esophagus spasms and she will throw up.”

The source continued, “David then asked Jenelle something like, ‘So, you’re denying that you’ve been taking Xanax since we’ve been together?’ And Jenelle said, ‘Yes, only for the last three years or so.’”

The hearing reportedly got emotional when Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, was brought up in the discussion.

“At one point when David was on the stand, Jenelle’s lawyer brought up some of the things David has texted Jenelle since the separation [in February], which he felt was harassment,” the source said. “Jenelle stated that David had texted her, ‘Even your mom hates you,’ or something like that.”

David allegedly fired back on the stand with “something along the lines of, ‘Doesn’t your mom say that she doesn’t like you?’”

“Jenelle immediately burst into tears,” the insider concluded. “She said it was wrong for him to bring up the problems she’s having with her mom.”

Jenelle was ultimately granted a six-month protective order against David, according to The Ashley.

“The reason it was granted basically was that the amount of times David texted or talked about Jenelle could count as harassment,” a source told the publication. “The judge granted it on the fact that Jenelle’s lawyer specifically claimed it was harassment, because David constantly talks about her, whether it’s in texts or social media or whatever. The restraining order was basically because they proved David was ‘harassing’ Jenelle.”

David was served a domestic violence protective order on April 2, The U.S. Sun reported at the time. A source told the publication that Jenelle’s initial request for an emergency protective order was denied because there was already an order of protection against David for the reality star’s eldest son, Jace Evans. She was allegedly told that another proactive order would “not be considered emergent.” The source claimed that Jenelle then asked for a hearing to be granted a civil no-contact order.

Jenelle filed for legal separation from David on February 23, according to The U.S. Sun. She claimed in court paperwork that they officially separated on February 16, “with the intent that the separation be permanent.” The MTV alum cited David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as the reasons for their split.