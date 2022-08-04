Netflix announced they’re releasing a brand new dating show, and things may get weird. Dated and Related is coming to the popular streaming device on September 2, 2022, and will follow pairs of family members as they search for love together.

The new dating series will not only follow the contestants’ romantic journeys but also the relationships of the related duos. “It’s more than just showing them your dating-app profile. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating, right? Will they act as the ultimate sidekick and help you find the love of your life, or will they scuttle your plans and call you out on all your bull? Either way, it might just be awkward as hell — and we’re totally here for it,” the show’s press release reads.

The 10-episode series features pairs of twins, cousins and siblings who are either very similar to each other or total opposites. One thing they have in common, though, is that they have each other’s back through any situation, especially when helping them search for “the one.”

From hopeless romantics to ultimate players, the cast is sure to bring the drama to viewers’ television screens. Brother-sister duo Corrina and Joey Roppo seem to be the type you bring home to mom and dad. The Christian siblings are complete romantics who are looking for their “end game” partners, however, they’re extremely superficial.

“Unfortunately, both are failing to find someone who matches that description and has the personality to go along with it,” their bio reads.

Did somebody say … twins?! Brunette bombshell twin sisters Nina and Diana Javidi Parsijani

are going to shake the show up and are undoubtedly going to be on the top of everyone’s list to pursue. The gamers are so close that they even share the same Instagram account and go by the username @ninaxdiana and have about 16,000 followers on the social media platform. Their twin telepathy may come in handy when they’re trying to get a feel for each other’s suitors … or it could blow up in their face.

“Hopeless romantic Diana falls in love easily and is quickly left hurt by men,” their bio reads. “On the other hand, heartbreaker and ice queen, Nina — who’s rarely single — has multiple guys on the go at once. Both are skeptical about men and dating and they desperately need to break the chain of toxic relationships they find themselves in.”

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle season 2 star Melinda Melrose will be hosting the new dating show, which means this is definitely going to be a wild ride! Keep scrolling to meet the cast of Dated and Related.