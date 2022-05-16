Netflix’s hit Bling Empire is back and the series is hotter than ever. Promising more drama and new faces, fans are wondering if actress Heart Evangelista is joining Bling Empire for season 2! Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Heart’s possible casting in the Netflix series.

Who Is Heart Evangelista?

Bling Empire sets to highlight the lives of the most affluent Asian and Asian Americans in Los Angeles, and socialite Heart definitely fits the bill. The Filipino actress was discovered in a mall at the age of 13 and has appeared in numerous films and television shows since her debut.

She is also an accomplished artist, with her exhibits at the Ayala Museum and Galerie Joaquin being insanely popular. The model also happens to be married to the governor of Sorsogon, Francis Escudero, making her the first lady of the province in the Philippines.

Why Do Fans Think Heart Evangelista Will Be on ‘Bling Empire’?

Heart first sparked major speculation that she was joining the Bling Empire cast after she was spotted in photos with cast members Kane Lim and Kelly Mi Li in August 2021.

A month later, TMZ talked with her and Kane while they were strolling down Beverly Hills, and Kane referred to Heart as “the most famous person in the Philippines.” When asked if she was joining the Netflix series for season 2, the actress cryptically answered, “Whatever it is, this is for the Filipinos.”

Christine Chiu also gave her take on Heart’s possible casting back in November 2021 in an interview with South China Morning Post.

“Heart Evangelista is exactly that – all heart. This woman is so lovely, generous, kind and compassionate. She was introduced to the group through Kane [Lim, fellow Bling Empire cast mate], and despite her public popularity, is very humble and genuine,” the Netflix star gushed. “I am forever grateful for her genuineness and speediness in supporting me on DWTS by promoting it on her social media. She is that kind of person – one that is always game to celebrate friends.”

Creating even more buzz after attending Netflix’s holiday party, Heart also hosted the Bling Empire cast for Filipino food at Barrio Fiesta in California, the chain her family owns.

While the socialite later confirmed she was appearing on a Netflix show, she was tightlipped about the details.

“I can’t say if it’s Bling [Empire] or something else but definitely, I did film for a show on Netflix,” she said during in press conference for her teleseries I Left My Heart in Sorsogon in February 2022.

Fans will have to wait and see if Heart makes an appearance on Bling Empire.