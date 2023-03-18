While Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are identical twins, Stacey revealed there is something that differs between the two – her vitiligo diagnosis. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Stacey’s vitiligo skin condition.

What Is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a “disease that causes loss of skin color in patches,” according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition can affect any skin on the body including hair and inside the mouth.

While treatment is available, “it doesn’t prevent continued loss of skin color.”

Does Stacey Silva Have Vitiligo?

During season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, fans noticed a triangular patch of skin on Stacey’s face and took to social media to air out their questions.

“What happened to Stacey’s skin on her upper right eyebrow?” one viewer tweeted.

Stacey opened up about her vitiligo diagnosis during a September 2022 episode of Darcey & Stacey, revealing that she was bullied as a kid due to the condition.

Discovery+

“There was this boy on the school bus that used to tease me because I have vitiligo. I have a whole white eyebrow,” she told producers. “And have a triangle-shaped vitiligo patch. So this boy, he used to call me Bermuda Triangle.”

Stacey explained that Darcey was fiercely protective of her and stood up to the bully.

“And later on, there was a knock at the door, and it was that boy and he came to apologize,” she continued.

What has Stacey Silva Said About Being Diagnosed With Vitiligo?

While Stacey has embraced her skin condition over the years, the reality TV personality has opened up about the diagnosis.

“One thing that is actually different about me and Darcey is that I was diagnosed with vitiligo,” Stacey revealed in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in September 2020. “You know, growing up it was difficult because I would get teased for it. It’s on my face. You can kind of see. It’s in the shape of a triangle and it goes into my eyebrow.”

While the TLC personality said sometimes she “forgets” she has vitiligo, Stacey added that, “It’s made me a stronger woman and I embrace it now.”