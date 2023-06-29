Exclusive Doing It Big Abroad! Inside Darcey and Stacey Silva’s Dubai Trip: ‘Definitely Feels Like Home’

Loving life abroad! Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva ​gush over their trip to Dubai and say it “definitely feels like home” while exclusively speaking to In Touch.

“Stacey and I are so excited to finally be in Dubai. It’s something that we’ve been feeling for a while, kind of a dream … a twin tuition, that we’ve been having since we’ve wrapped our show,” Darcey, 48, tells In Touch during a video interview. “We’ve made the time to make it happen.”

After noting that “everything kind of lined up energetically” for the trip, the TLC personality adds that they feel “very blessed to be able to come here.”

The twins love the city so much that they’re “trying to extend the stay a little bit longer cause every day in Dubai is an amazing day.”

“As soon as we stepped off the airplane … it felt right,” Stacey, 48, explains.

Fatma Alabdulah

Darcey goes on to share that she and Stacey love Dubai’s “hospitality, the people, the hotels, just the scenery of it.”

“Everything’s so pristine and elegant, clean. It’s like you don’t really wanna leave,” Darcey continues. “I feel like our hearts are here right now, but we’ve been busy nonstop. As soon as we landed, we’ve been having meetings, we’ve been doing a lot of media.”

The reality star explains that they took the trip as part of “a press tour” to promote their clothing brand, House of Eleven, and other projects.

“I feel like we’re surrounding ourselves with success and successful minded people,” Stacey says. “We always like to do it big. So yes, in Dubai, we’re doing it big.”

The sisters also share why they feel like Dubai is a great place to expand House of Eleven. “We are doing some amazing things here in Dubai with people that have development companies,” Darcey says. “There’s a big horizon for us and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

Darcey also explains that Dubai has “a very similar energy and vibe to Miami,” where they currently live. She adds that “the nightlife is really great” and the city has “a little mix of New York, Vegas, a little bit of L.A., a little bit of Hollywood.”

Fatma Alabdulah

They are currently staying in the “Palm Jumeirah area,” which Darcey says is “kind of quiet and quaint.”

Stacey adds that she loves the “pristine” beaches in the city and that there’s “so much to do.”

“Every day is a new day and it’s exciting, it’s fun,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum says. “You feel happy here. Everybody’s so positive. I love that. Everybody is welcoming and warm and positive and happy.”

Darcey adds that there are “so many amazing people” they met that have turned into friends.

The Connecticut natives are on the same page when it comes to viewing Dubai as a home in addition to the United States. “I think it’s in us for the future,” Stacey concludes as Darcey agrees.